Prep football scoreboard, Aug. 10

>> Kahuku 21, Kamehameha 7, 4Q
TDs-Kahuku: Zealand Matagi (1), Frisco Aveau (56), Mana Fonoimoana-Vaomu (10). Kamehameha: Kawika Clemente (15)
>> Iolani 20, Moanalua 18, 4Q
TDs-Moanalua: Lawson Lee (24), Jansen York (1). Iolani: Brock Hedani (11, 59), Brody Logan Bantolina (23).
>> Leilehua 14, Kailua 0, F
TDs-Leilehua: Kalei Akagi (1), Jonathan Vasquez (33)
>> Kalani 29, Kalaheo 8, F
TDs-Kalani: Dillon Cortez (30), Nathaniel Balangitao (2, 2), Noah Ah Sam (38). Kalaheo: Bryson Johnson (2)
>> KS-Hawaii 56, Waiakea 6, F
>> Kamehameha-Maui 32, Molokai 0, 3Q
TDs-KSM: Kahiau Kaniho (8), Carsyn Pupunu (6), C.J. Hamasaki (1), Teancum Aiwohi (9), Alec Tolentino (1).
