Maui woman dies in car crash after crossing Honoapiilani Highway

A 24-year-old woman from Waikapu died Saturday afternoon after her 2008 Honda Accord was passing left of center on Honoapiilani Highway in Ukumehame, the car veered further left hitting another car, and then hit a tree and rolled, according to the Maui Police Department.

Aliya Hue Sing, the operator of the Honda, sustained fatal injuries and died after being transported to Maui Memorial Medical Center, police said today.

Hue Sing was wearing a seat belt. Her death is Maui County’s 15th fatality compared to 11 at this time last year, according to Maui police.

The traffic fatality occurred at at about 4:43 p.m. Hue Sing’s maroon Honda, heading east, first collided with a white 2018 Nissan Sentra which pulled off the road in the opposite direction, police said. No one was injured in the Sentra.

“The involvement of speed, drugs and alcohol has not been determined as the investigation is still pending,” Maui police said in a release.