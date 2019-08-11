Protesters rally in Waimanalo to stop park construction

Dozens held a vigil at Sherwood Forest in Waimanalo today to oppose construction of a planned athletic field, saying it is a federally recognized Hawaiian burial site.

Also today opponents of the Thirty Meter Telescope on Mauna Kea rallied in front of Iolani Palace in downtown Honolulu as part of a social media event titled “Jam 4 Maunakea.”

Starting before 9 a.m., an estimated 50 or so opponents of the construction project at the 75-acre Sherwood Forest — also known as Waimanalo Bay Beach Park — sign waved along Kalanianaole Highway to show their opposition. They had also stuck white, wooden crosses in the grass to represent the 92 human remains in the area that have been found over the course of 50 years’ worth of archaeological investigations in the area.

The park is referred to as “Bellows Field Archaeological Area” in the National Register of Historic Places.

Arguments had primarily focused on additional stresses on the community that a new ball field and other park improvements would bring, although opponents are now focusing the cultural significance of the park as well.

“It’s very much similar to the aloha aina movement, the aloha aina struggle that’s happening on Mauna Kea, in more ways than one,” said Kuike Kamakea-Ohelo, president of Save Our Sherwoods, a non-profit that looks to preserve Waimanalo’s cultural, historical and natural resources.

At 11 a.m. Hawaii time, the TMT protesters were instructed to live stream their group singing, cheering or dancing along to the songs Ku Haaheo and Hawaii Loa Medley.

The event resulted in videos posted online from across the country, including on Hawaii island, at the base of Mauna Kea.