 U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard tours Mauna Kea
U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard tours Mauna Kea

  • By Kevin Dayton kdayton@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 5:12 p.m.

The congresswoman toured the protest camp on Mauna Kea today, embracing activists and visiting with kupuna, or elders, who have been camped in the roadway for four weeks. Read more

