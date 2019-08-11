 Medicaid patients hit hurdle seeking mental health care
Medicaid patients hit hurdle seeking mental health care

  By Kristen Consillio kconsillio@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 9:47 p.m.

In his desperation to get medication for a bipolar disorder, William Lawson called at least 25 psychiatrists who say they treat Medicaid patients. None of them would see him. Read more

