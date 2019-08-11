Kamehameha’s Micah Christenson helps U.S. volleyball team sweep Korea

The U.S. men’s national team, with two players from Hawaii in the starting lineup, moved closer to earning a berth in the 2020 Olympics with a sweep of Korea on Saturday in Rotterdam, Netherlands. Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Activate Digital Account
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.