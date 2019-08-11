 Kamehameha’s Micah Christenson helps U.S. volleyball team sweep Korea
Kamehameha’s Micah Christenson helps U.S. volleyball team sweep Korea

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
The U.S. men’s national team, with two players from Hawaii in the starting lineup, moved closer to earning a berth in the 2020 Olympics with a sweep of Korea on Saturday in Rotterdam, Netherlands. Read more

