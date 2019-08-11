 No. 9 Leilehua tops stubborn Kailua in Division I football
No. 9 Leilehua tops stubborn Kailua in Division I football

  • By Nick Abramo nabramo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:46 p.m.

With two quick touchdowns to start Saturday night’s game, No. 9 Leilehua looked unshakable. And while things didn’t unravel, the going got much tougher and the Mules were hard pressed to stay ahead and lock up a 14-0 victory over Kailua at Hugh Yoshida Stadium. Read more

