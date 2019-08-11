No. 9 Leilehua tops stubborn Kailua in Division I football

With two quick touchdowns to start Saturday night’s game, No. 9 Leilehua looked unshakable. And while things didn’t unravel, the going got much tougher and the Mules were hard pressed to stay ahead and lock up a 14-0 victory over Kailua at Hugh Yoshida Stadium. Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Activate Digital Account
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.