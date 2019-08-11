TODAY

PADDLING

>> Oahu Hawaiian Canoe Racing Association: Edie Van Gieson Classic, 8:30 a.m., from Sand Island to Nanakuli Beach.

MONDAY

No major local sporting events scheduled

VOLLEYBALL

Ann Kang Invitational

At ‘Iolani, Saturday

>> Santa Margarita def. Huntington Beach 16-25, 25-20, 15-12

>> Mililani def. Moanalua 23-24, 26-24, 15-7

>> Los Alamitos def. Granbury 25-23, 25-15

>> Pearl City def. Hawaii Baptist 29-27, 25-22

>> Byron Nelson def. Harvard-Westlake 23-25, 25-12, 15-9

>> Palos Verdes vs ‘Iolani I-AA 26-24, 25-15

>> Redondo Union def. ‘Iolani 25-19, 25-16

>> Kahuku def. Escondido 24-26, 25-22, 15-11

15th Place Game: Hawaii Baptist def. ‘Iolani I-AA 20-25, 25-15, 17-15

13th Place Game: Harvard-Westlake def. Pearl City 25-17, 25-15

11th Place Game: Moanalua vs Escondido 25-17, 25-14

9th Place Game: Mililani vs Granbury 25-22, 25-20

7th Place Game: Palos Verdes def. Kahuku 25-23, 25-14

5th Place Game: Huntington Beach def. Los Alamitos 25-18, 22-25, 15-9

Semifinals

>> Byron Nelson def. ‘Iolani 25-22, 26-24

>> Redondo Union def. Santa Margarita 25-18, 25-18

1st Place Game: Redondo Union def. Byron Nelson 25-19, 25-22

BASEBALL

13u Babe Ruth World Series

At Westfield, Mass., Saturday

Pool Play

Pittsfield (Mass.) 3, Hawaii Kai Red Sox 2

Leading hitter—HKRS: Caleb Kim 3-3, 2b.

Note: Hawaii Kai (1-2) will complete pool play today against Spokane (Wash.)