TODAY
PADDLING
>> Oahu Hawaiian Canoe Racing Association: Edie Van Gieson Classic, 8:30 a.m., from Sand Island to Nanakuli Beach.
MONDAY
No major local sporting events scheduled
VOLLEYBALL
Ann Kang Invitational
At ‘Iolani, Saturday
>> Santa Margarita def. Huntington Beach 16-25, 25-20, 15-12
>> Mililani def. Moanalua 23-24, 26-24, 15-7
>> Los Alamitos def. Granbury 25-23, 25-15
>> Pearl City def. Hawaii Baptist 29-27, 25-22
>> Byron Nelson def. Harvard-Westlake 23-25, 25-12, 15-9
>> Palos Verdes vs ‘Iolani I-AA 26-24, 25-15
>> Redondo Union def. ‘Iolani 25-19, 25-16
>> Kahuku def. Escondido 24-26, 25-22, 15-11
15th Place Game: Hawaii Baptist def. ‘Iolani I-AA 20-25, 25-15, 17-15
13th Place Game: Harvard-Westlake def. Pearl City 25-17, 25-15
11th Place Game: Moanalua vs Escondido 25-17, 25-14
9th Place Game: Mililani vs Granbury 25-22, 25-20
7th Place Game: Palos Verdes def. Kahuku 25-23, 25-14
5th Place Game: Huntington Beach def. Los Alamitos 25-18, 22-25, 15-9
Semifinals
>> Byron Nelson def. ‘Iolani 25-22, 26-24
>> Redondo Union def. Santa Margarita 25-18, 25-18
1st Place Game: Redondo Union def. Byron Nelson 25-19, 25-22
BASEBALL
13u Babe Ruth World Series
At Westfield, Mass., Saturday
Pool Play
Pittsfield (Mass.) 3, Hawaii Kai Red Sox 2
Leading hitter—HKRS: Caleb Kim 3-3, 2b.
Note: Hawaii Kai (1-2) will complete pool play today against Spokane (Wash.)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.