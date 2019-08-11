Christenson and Shoji help U.S. men’s volleyball team qualify for Olympics

The U.S. men’s national volleyball team, with two players from Hawaii in the starting lineup punched its ticket to next year’s Olympic Games in Tokyo with today’s 25-18, 25-20, 17-25, 25-21 win over host Netherlands in Rotterdam at the Olympic Qualifying Tournament.

Micah Christenson (Kamehameha) was the setter and Erik Shoji (Punahou) the libero. Christenson had two blocks.

Also on the roster were Kawika Shoji (‘Iolani) and Micah Ma‘a (Punahou) but they did not play.

It will be the 12th time overall and 10th straight appearance in the Olympics for the U.S. men, currently ranked No. 2 in the world. The U.S. women qualified last week.