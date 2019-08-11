 University of Hawaii seeks new followers with H-Pass mobile debut
Sports

University of Hawaii seeks new followers with H-Pass mobile debut

  • By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

In seeking to entice a “new generation” of prospective future season customers, the University of Hawaii is debuting its “H-Pass” on-demand mobile device access tickets for the school’s athletic events for the 2019-20 school year. Read more

