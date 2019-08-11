Have fun while learning about saving the trees during Hilo’s ‘Ohi‘a Love Fest

Rapid ohia death was first identified in 2014 on Hawaii island. Since then, it has spread to Kauai, Maui and Oahu and has become a serious threat. Hundreds of thousands of ohia trees have died on Hawaii island alone. Read more
