Arson suspected after 2 vehicles found burning in Waikele

Honolulu police have launched an arson investigation involving two vehicles found on fire in Waikele early today.

Police and firefighters responded to the blaze that occurred at about 1:20 a.m. in the area of Leihaku and Lumiaina streets today.

Police said two vehicles had broken windows with some type of accelerant found inside.

Firefighters arrived and extinguished the blaze at about 1:30 a.m. Police said flames caused moderate damage to the vehicles.

Honolulu Fire Spokesman Capt. Scot Seguirant said one vehicle was described as a white Altima.

A description of the other vehicle was not immediately available.

There are no arrests at this time.