Australia police arrest man after alleged stabbing in Sydney

A man was arrested after allegedly stabbing a woman in Sydney’s central business district, New South Wales police said.
Police said in a statement Tuesday afternoon that members of the public detained the man before he was arrested by authorities. The area which the incident occurred is near Pitt Street Mall, a pedestrianized shopping district and main tourist draw in Sydney.
The woman was taken to a local hospital in stable condition, police said, adding officers are protectively patrolling the area and there is no further threat to public safety.
