Earthquake off coast of Hilo does not pose tsunami threat

A light earthquake this morning struck off the coast of Hilo but does not pose a tsunami threat.
The preliminary magnitude 4.3 quake struck at 4:41 a.m., centered 9.7 miles north-northeast of Hilo at a depth of 6.96 miles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
“No tsunami is expected,” the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said in a bulletin. “However, some areas may have experienced shaking.”
