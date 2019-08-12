Golfer Michelle Wie weds, shares photos of Beverly Hills wedding

It’s official. Michelle Wie is now married to Jonnie West.

The LPGA star shared numerous photos of the Beverly Hills, Calif. wedding on her Instagram account @themichellewie on Sunday, writing: “MR. AND MRS. WEST Y’ALL!!!! I love you HUSBAND with every living thing in my body and I didn’t think I could love you any more, but then I saw you at the end of the aisle and my heart exploded. #wiegoeswest…”

Wie, 29, married West, 31, the son of basketball legend Jerry West and the Golden State Warriors’ director of basketball operations.

The couple’s photos, with grooms and bridesmaids, includes both serious and fun photos featuring Wie in a stunning, white dress designed by Nadine Merabi, crown of baby’s breath and veil. Family portraits include their two pet dogs, including Gatsby the sheep dog, who is featured in many of Wie’s posts.

Wie, a Punahou School and Stanford graduate, announced her engagement earlier this year on Instagram as well. She said earlier this summer that she would take a break from competing for the rest of the year to get healthy.