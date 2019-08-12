Man, 45, seriously injured in Nanakuli hit-and-run

A 45-year-old pedestrian sustained serious injuries after he was struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run in Nanakuli Sunday night.
The collision occurred on Farrington Highway, west of Nanaikeola Street, shortly before 9:15 p.m.
Police said the pedestrian, described as a 45-year-old Honolulu man, was crossing Farrington Highway when he was struck by the vehicle operated by a 21-year-old Waianae man.
The driver fled the scene but a witness located him a short distance away, police added.
The witness allegedly confronted the driver and asked him to return to the scene. Police said the witness escorted the driver to the scene where police took him into custody.
The pedestrian was taken to a hospital in serious condition.
Police said he was not in a marked crosswalk at the time of the collision.
Neither speed nor alcohol or drugs were involved.
The investigation is ongoing.
