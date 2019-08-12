Police arrest teen suspected in purse-snatching death of 85-year-old Kalihi woman

Honolulu police have arrested a 16-year-old boy in connection with the death of 85-year-old woman who died from injuries suffered when her purse was snatched in Kalihi.

Police arrested the suspect on North King Street in Kalihi Saturday afternoon on suspicion of manslaughter in the death of Dolores Corpus.

Her husband, John Corpus, 82, said they were on an early-morning walk three blocks away from their home on July 21 when a bicyclist snatched her purse and fled.

Corpus said his wife crossed Kamehameha IV Road ahead of him at the intersection of Kini Place. He did not see the purse snatching but found her lying on the crosswalk. His wife’s purse, which contained $2,000 in cash, was missing.

The couple walked home and called police. Emergency Medical Services also responded to treat Corpus’ injury she sustained in the purse snatching.

She was taken to a hospital where she died four days later due to bleeding in the brain.

CrimeStoppers released surveillance videos of the suspect seeking the public’s help in identifying him.