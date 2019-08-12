Witnesses sought in death of man who allegedly fell off car in Waipahu

CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department are asking for help finding witnesses to a vehicle-related fatality in Waipahu.

A 29-year-old man died after allegedly falling off the trunk of a sedan near the intersection of Hula and Nawaakoa streets on July 31, said the Honolulu Police Department’s Traffic Division.

The family of the victim took the man to the Queen’s Medical Center, where police were notified about the incident.

The man later died on Aug. 3. The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s office identified the man as Lesili Sekona, of Waianae. The exact cause of death for Sekona was pending investigation.

CrimeStoppers said the incident happened about 8:30 a.m. July 31 as a woman was driving a black Chrysler 300 with three males on the trunk before the males fell off. The man died as a result of the fall, CrimeStoppers said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300. The public may also send anonymous tips via honolulucrimestoppers.org or the P3 Tips app.