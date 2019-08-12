Letter: Don’t delay, improve Laniakea road segment

I won’t repeat all the points that have been written already by Tina Jensen (“Traffic getting worse on North Shore road,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Aug. 1) and Liza Liew (“Laniakea traffic jam is a real emergency,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, July 29). We who live on the North Shore and have to travel that 4.5 miles from Pupukea to Haleiwa town know all too well, how long that little stretch of road can take. Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Activate Digital Account
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.