Hawaii volleyball freshmen make strong first impression

The typical two-a-days continued Sunday with atypical performances for the Hawaii volleyball team. The Rainbow Wahine freshman class continued to impress — but not surprise — coaches and teammates on Day 2 in Gym I. Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Activate Digital Account
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.