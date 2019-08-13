Drinking companions allegedly attack, rob man at Maili park

Honolulu police are investigating a late-night robbery at Maili Beach Park where a group of male suspects allegedly stole a man’s backpack after attacking him with a baseball bat.
Police said the man was drinking with several other men at the park at 11:30 p.m. Monday when they assaulted him with the bat and took his backpack that contained cash and clothing.
The assailants fled the scene.
Police said the suspects and victim are strangers.
The victim sustained swelling, bruises and bleeding to his face. Police said he walked home after the attack. Family members drove him to an area hospital for treatment.
There are no arrests at this time.
