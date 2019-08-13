Hawaiian Humane Society hopes to clear the shelter on Saturday

The Hawaiian Humane Society is hoping to clear the shelter on August 17.
The nationwide pet adoption event “Clear the Shelters” is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“More than 250,000 pets nationwide have found their homes since 2015,” the news release said.
Adoption fees will be waived on August 17, and new adoptive families will receive a sample of Hill’s Pet Nutrition food and other giveaways throughout the day.
To see all of the animals available for adoption, visit hawaiianhumane.org.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.