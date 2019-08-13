Muggy conditions linger as trades and surf grow slowly

A slow increase in tradewinds is expected later this week, weather officials said, as a trough to the northwest continues to move away.

As Thursday rolls around, moderate trades are expected to reappear, National Weather Service forecasters said, and should hang around heading into the weekend.

However, those trades may dissipate during the second half of the weekend.

Temperatures, meanwhile, are expected reach highs near 89 to 91 degrees Fahrenheit today, with east winds of about 10 to 15 miles per hour.

The heat index, a reflection of what it feels like when heat and humidity are factored together, is expected to reach as high as 95 degrees in Kahului, Maui, today, and 96 on Wednesday.

In Kapolei and Honolulu, the heat indexes are expected to reach 92 degrees and 93, respectively, and 96 on Wednesday.

No high-temperature records were set on Monday, marking the second day that none were set since the start of the month. Since August began, temperatures have either tied or broken previous high-temperature records every day except for Aug. 5 and Monday.

On the surf front, a series of south and southeast swells are expected to keep south shore surf near or slightly above the summer average over the next few days.

Westerly swells from typhoons in the West Pacific are expected to arrive this afternoon, resulting in a slow increase in surf along west-facing shores and exposed north- and south-facing shores today through the weekend.