Online registration for city parks classes crashes again

For the second day in a row, technical difficulties have foiled the public’s efforts to sign up online for free classes offered through the City Department of Parks and Recreation.

“Our online registration software is again experiencing technical issues,” the department said in a tweet this morning. “We are working to address the issue and apologize for this mistake.”

“We will announce once the software is working and advise the public that it is not necessary to continue attempting to access the website,” it added.

Online registration for classes was supposed to open Monday at 9 a.m. but no one was able to register, apparently because too many people went online at once, according to city officials. City employees had hoped to get the system fixed and ready for registration this morning.

The popular classes offered in city parks cover a wide range of activities, from archery to Zumba.