Portuguese man-of-war influx hits Kailua and Waimanalo beaches

Honolulu Ocean Safety officials this morning issued a warning of a large influx of Portuguese man-of-war at Waimanalo and Kailua beaches.
The man-of-war, which are blue in color, can deliver a painful sting when touched. They drift in island waters and wash up on beaches with their distinctive bubble floats and tentacles.
The public is urged to use caution when visiting Waimanalo and Kailua beaches. Also, to seek lifeguards at the beach for first aid care for the most up-to-date information and first aid care.
In late August of last year, a higher than normal influx of the man-of-war also hit Kailua Beach Park.
