Corrections

>> Riley Wagoner (6-foot hitter) is one of five of nine newcomers who are true freshmen on the University of Hawaii Rainbow Wahine volleyball team. Her name was omitted in a story on Page C1 Monday.
>> Nanci Kreidman is executive director of the Domestic Violence Action Center. Her affiliation was reported inaccurately in a story on Page B1 Monday.
>> Nurse practitioners commonly work with physicians but can practice medicine and prescribe medications on their own. Information in a story on Page B2 on Aug. 5 was inaccurately reported.
