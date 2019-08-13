Corrections

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.

>> Riley Wagoner (6-foot hitter) is one of five of nine newcomers who are true freshmen on the University of Hawaii Rainbow Wahine volleyball team. Her name was omitted in a story on Page C1 Monday.

>> Nanci Kreidman is executive director of the Domestic Violence Action Center. Her affiliation was reported inaccurately in a story on Page B1 Monday.

>> Nurse practitioners commonly work with physicians but can practice medicine and prescribe medications on their own. Information in a story on Page B2 on Aug. 5 was inaccurately reported.