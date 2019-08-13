 Letter: Spectacular Haiku Stairs should be preserved
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Spectacular Haiku Stairs should be preserved

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Lorrie Ann Santos revealed that she resides in the community below the Haiku Stairs, and it’s natural that she resents the noise and intrusion caused by numerous illegal hikers and trespassers who strive to experience this world-class climb to the most spectacular views on the island of Oahu (“Haiku Stairs is no treasure: Remove it,” Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, July 21). Read more

Previous Story
Letter: All of Hawaii is sacred, and being abused

Scroll Up