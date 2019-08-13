 Letter: Lack of governance makes things worse
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Lack of governance makes things worse

  • Today
  • Updated 12:25 a.m.

On July 15, anti-Thirty Meter Telescope protesters gathered at the base of the access road to Mauna Kea. People on both sides of the argument are righteous and resolute. Read more

Previous Story
Letter: All of Hawaii is sacred, and being abused

Scroll Up