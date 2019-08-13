 Barfly: Drinking at the Ritz, Lanikai Brewing’s ‘Space Beer,’ Battle of the Bartenders
Barfly: Drinking at the Ritz, Lanikai Brewing’s ‘Space Beer,’ Battle of the Bartenders

  • By Jason Genegabus jason@staradvertiser.com
Get familiar with drinks at The Lounge inside the Ritz-Carlton Residences in Waikiki, learn more about Lanikai Brewing Co.’s new beer made with yeast from space, and see what kind of drink won this year’s Battle of the Bartenders at the International Market Place. Read more

