Person of interest in arsons arrested on unrelated warrant

Police arrested Tuesday a person of interest in the three arson cases at three different Waikiki hotels on an unrelated warrant for unauthorized possession of personal and confidential information and third-degree identity theft. His bail was set at $50,000.

The 36-year-old man was not arrested on arson.

He appears to be the same individual in surveillance videos at the scene of the three fires as follows:

On Aug. 4, he was seen at the Alohilani Hotel where fire alarms on separate floors had gone off. Two fires were found to be intentionally set.

On Aug. 5, at 7:45 p.m., a fire was ignited using an accelerant at the Waikiki Beachcomber by Outrigger. While guests were evacuated, two hotel rooms were burglarized, police said.

A man carrying two backpacks that were similar to those taken in the burglaries was spotted on video surveillance.

Then on Aug. 6 at 8:38 p.m., a fire at the Hilton Hawaiian Village Grand Waikikian Tower also was found to be intentionally set.