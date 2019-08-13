 Bulky item pickup program improving, Caldwell announces
Bulky item pickup program improving, Caldwell announces

  • By Gordon Y.K. Pang gordonpang@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:01 p.m.

Two months in, public participation in the city’s revised bulky item trash pickup system is growing, and the pilot project is on its way to being a success — despite some glitches along the way, Mayor Kirk Caldwell said Monday. Read more

