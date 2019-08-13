 Inmate freed in error back in custody
Hawaii News

Inmate freed in error back in custody

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 10:51 p.m.

The Department of Public Safety had no real answer Monday on how a 65-year-old Oahu Community Correctional Center inmate was erroneously released Saturday, saying the matter remains under investigation. Read more

Previous Story
Work would desecrate Waimanalo site, foes say

Scroll Up