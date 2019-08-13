 Column: Take extra precaution in identifying bandwidth
Hawaii News | Tech View

Column: Take extra precaution in identifying bandwidth

  • By John Agsalud
  • Today
  • Updated 10:43 p.m.

Back in the day, all Wi-Fi equipment operated at the 2.4GHz radio frequency. While it has its issues, running everything in the 2.4GHz frequency made things quite simple. Read more

Previous Story
Coast Guard ramps up in Hawaii with 2 new ships

Scroll Up