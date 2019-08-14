Man, 19, arrested for sexual assault of minor

Police arrested a 19-year-old man for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor.
An Oahu grand jury returned an indictment July 31 against Seth Owens, charging him with two counts of first-degree sexual assault and three counts of third-degree sexual assault involving a girl younger than 14 years old.
Authorities arrested him Tuesday night on a $50,000 grand jury bench warrant.
Police said the victim reported on June 16 to a family member that an acquaintance of her older brother had sexually assaulted her.
Police initiated an investigation after they were notified of the assault.
