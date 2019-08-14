Online registration for free city parks classes to resume Thursday

The Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation’s online registration for free classes and programs will resume at 9 a.m. Thursday, following technical difficulties that resulted in a two-day delay.

The deadline for the online registration period for fall 2019 classes and programs has been extended to 11:59 p.m. on Aug. 18. Registration will still be dependent on class availability.

The online registration for classes was supposed to open 9 a.m. on Monday.

It was previously suspended on two occasions, city officials said, as a result of technical difficulties experienced by the software, some of which did not become apparent to the city until Tuesday. As a result, there was sporadic accessibility to online registration on Monday and Tuesday which allowed some registrants to successfully sign-up for the free classes and programs, city officials said.

Completed registrations will be honored.

“DPR apologizes for any inconvenience as a result of these technical issues,” said the department in a news release. “We understand that many people scheduled their busy days specifically to make these reservations for free classes in order to ensure recreational and educational enjoyment for themselves and loved ones this coming fall. We appreciate the public’s patience and understanding while we worked to resolve these technical issues.”

The walk-in registration schedule for classes and programs requiring payment were not affected by the technical difficulties, DPR said, and will remain the same.