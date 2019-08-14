Suspect brandished gun in Kaimuki bank robbery, police say

Honolulu police are looking for a male suspect in connection with an armed bank robbery in Kaimuki.
Police said the suspect entered Hawaii National Bank on Waialae Avenue at approximately 3 p.m. Tuesday. He allegedly brandished a handgun and demanded money from a 47-year-old teller.
Police said the perpetrator fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.
There are no arrests at this time.
