Teen charged with manslaughter, robbery in purse-snatching death of woman, 85, in Kalihi

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with manslaughter in the purse-snatching death of 85-year-old Dolores Corpus in Kalihi last month.

The teen was also charged Monday with second-degree robbery in the case.

Police did not release the teen’s name because he is a minor. He is being held at a juvenile detention center in Kapolei.

Manslaughter is a class A felony that is punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

But if he is tried as an adult, the teen could face life in prison because Corpus was over 60 years old. If he is tried as a juvenile, he could be held until age 18 or 19.

At about 5:40 a.m. on July 21, Corpus was on a morning stroll with her husband, John, 82, on Kamehameha IV Road at the intersection of Kini Place when a bicyclist snatched her purse and fled.

John Corpus said he didn’t see the purse-snatching but found his wife lying on the crosswalk. Her purse, which he said contained $2,000 in cash, was missing.

Corpus was taken to a hospital where her condition deteriorated. She died July 26 from traumatic head injuries.

Police arrested the teen Saturday afternoon on North King Street in Kalihi.