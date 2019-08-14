Tradewind relief in sight for Hawaii, but humidity to return this weekend

Trade winds are expected to build back across Hawaii during the second half of the week, weather officials said, but lighter winds are still in store for today.

National Weather Service forecasters said lighter winds will allow for some clouds and showers over interior and leeward areas this afternoon but should clear overnight.

Today is expected to be sunny on most isles, with highs from 88 to 93 degrees Fahrenheit, and east winds around 15 mph.

Heat indexes, which measure what it feels like when humidity and temperature are combined, are expected to soar beyond the mid-90s in some locations today.

The heat index today is expected to reach as high as 95 degrees in Lihue, 96 in Honolulu and Kapolei, and 98 in Kahului.

Heading into the weekend, however, forecasters said “the general philosophy is that an increase in moisture will be moving towards the islands.”

No new records have been set since Sunday, when a record high of 94 was set in Honolulu, surpassing an old record of 92 set in 1989, and a record high of 89 was set in Lihue, breaking the old record of 88 set in 2017.

Since the start of August, temperatures have either tied or surpassed previous records nearly every day by 1- to 2-degrees. On Friday, temperatures in Kahului were at 95 degrees, three degrees higher than the record of 92 set in 2004.