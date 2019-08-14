 Editorial: Public Safety needs to fix data snafus
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Public Safety needs to fix data snafus

  • Today
  • Updated 6:30 p.m.

In April, when the state Senate gave Department of Public Safety Director Nolan Espinda the thumbs-up to head the corrections system for another four years — rejecting the thumbs-down advice of a Senate committee — Espinda vowed to address a litany of leadership-related concerns. Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: State has key role in HART oversight

Scroll Up