CBS announces Sunset on the Beach screenings for ‘Hawaii Five-0,’ ‘Magnum P.I.’

Television network CBS will combine the season premiere episodes of two series shot in Hawaii during a Sunset on the Beach screening at Queen’s Surf Beach on Sept. 19.

“Hawaii Five-0” and “Magnum P.I.” executive director shared the news today on Instagram. Grammy Award-winning rockers Train will headline a free concert following the screenings.

“Hawaii Five-0” is currently in its 10th season of filming in Hawaii. “Magnum P.I.,” now in its second season on CBS, also films regularly at various locations around Oahu.