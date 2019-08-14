CBS announces Sunset on the Beach screenings for ‘Hawaii Five-0,’ ‘Magnum P.I.’

Television network CBS will combine the season premiere episodes of two series shot in Hawaii during a Sunset on the Beach screening at Queen’s Surf Beach on Sept. 19.
“Hawaii Five-0” and “Magnum P.I.” executive director shared the news today on Instagram. Grammy Award-winning rockers Train will headline a free concert following the screenings.
“Hawaii Five-0” is currently in its 10th season of filming in Hawaii. “Magnum P.I.,” now in its second season on CBS, also films regularly at various locations around Oahu.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.