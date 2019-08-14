 4 in Ironman Hall of Fame Class of 2019
4 in Ironman Hall of Fame Class of 2019

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:18 a.m.

Athletes Tim DeBoom and Michellie Jones, as well as contributors Kenneth Gasque and Jan War are the four inductees for the 2019 Ironman Hall of Fame Class, as announced Tuesday. Read more

