4 in Ironman Hall of Fame Class of 2019

Athletes Tim DeBoom and Michellie Jones, as well as contributors Kenneth Gasque and Jan War are the four inductees for the 2019 Ironman Hall of Fame Class, as announced Tuesday. Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Activate Digital Account
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.