 Rainbow Wahine unranked by AVCA to start the season
Sports

Rainbow Wahine unranked by AVCA to start the season

  • By Cindy Luis cluis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Hawaii was ranked No. 1 in the final AVCA Coaches Top 25 the first two years of the poll’s existence. That reflected the Rainbow Wahine’s success on the court when they won both the 1982 and ’83 NCAA titles. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard
Next Story
Television and radio - Aug. 14, 2019

Scroll Up