Today
VOLLEYBALL
ILH Division II/III girls: At Damien–
St. Andrew’s vs. Christian Academy,
5 p.m.; La Pietra at Damien, 6:15 p.m.;
At Hanalani–University vs. Assets,
5:30 p.m.; Lanakila Baptist at Hanalani, 6:45 p.m.; Also, Island Pacific at
Hawaiian Mission, 6 p.m.
THURSDAY
FOOTBALL
OIA-ILH Open Division: Campbell at Farrington; Saint Louis at Kapolei; games start at 7:30 p.m.
OIA-ILH Division I: Damien at Radford, 7:30 p.m.
OIA-ILH Division II: Pac-Five at Kaiser, McKinley at Pearl City; games begin at 6 p.m.
