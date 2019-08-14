[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Today

VOLLEYBALL

ILH Division II/III girls: At Damien–

St. Andrew’s vs. Christian Academy,

5 p.m.; La Pietra at Damien, 6:15 p.m.;

At Hanalani–University vs. Assets,

5:30 p.m.; Lanakila Baptist at Hanalani, 6:45 p.m.; Also, Island Pacific at

Hawaiian Mission, 6 p.m.

THURSDAY

FOOTBALL

OIA-ILH Open Division: Campbell at Farrington; Saint Louis at Kapolei; games start at 7:30 p.m.

OIA-ILH Division I: Damien at Radford, 7:30 p.m.

OIA-ILH Division II: Pac-Five at Kaiser, McKinley at Pearl City; games begin at 6 p.m.