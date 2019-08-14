Rainbow Wahine again picked No. 2 in Big West coaches preseason poll

For a second straight year, the Hawaii women’s volleyball team was picked No. 2 behind Cal Poly in the Big West coaches preseason poll.

Today’s poll had the two-time defending conference champion Mustangs receiving five first-place votes and 77 points with the Rainbow Wahine getting the remaining four votes and 76 points. It is the second consecutive year that the first-place votes were divided as such.

In third is UC Santa Barbara, followed by UC Irvine, Long Beach State, UC Davis, Cal State Northridge, UC Riverside and Cal State Fullerton.

Cal Poly, ranked No. 23 in Tuesday’s American Volleyball Coaches Association preseason Top 25, is now coached by former assistant Carolina Walters. The Mustangs return reigning Big West player of the year in senior All-American opposite Torrey Van Winden.

Hawaii, which received votes in the AVCA preseason poll, opens the season Aug. 30 against No. 21 San Diego. The Wahine have finished second to the Mustangs in Big West play the previous two seasons.