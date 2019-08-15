Actor Jason Momoa releases ‘We Are Mauna Kea’ video

Actor Jason Momoa today released a video on YouTube titled “We Are Mauna Kea.”

Momoa has been an outspoken supporter of the protesters who helped popularize the movement against the Thirty Meter Telescope in 2015.

He visited the Mauna Kea Access Road on July 31 where he presented a hoʻokupu (formal offering wrapped in ti leaf) in front of a crowd of about 600.

“I just want to say that I’m thankful to the protectors and the stewards of this land, and we are not going anywhere,” he told the crowd.

Momoa is one of a string of celebrities with Hawaii ties who have endorsed the TMT protest movement, and helped raise the profile of the effort to block development of the $1.4 billion telescope on Mauna Kea. Some consider the project a desecration of the mountain, which many Hawaiians believe is sacred land.

Actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and musician Jack Johnson have also visited the protest site last month to show their support, and musician Bruno Mars announced on Instagram that he also backs the protesters.

“Aquaman” actor Jason Momoa visited Thirty Meter Telescope protesters on Mauna Kea, July 31.

Actor Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson made a surprise visit to Mauna Kea to show his support for Thirty Meter Telescope opponents, July 24.

Hawaiian musician Jack Johnson visited Thirty Meter Telescope protesters on Mauna Kea to lend his support, July 30.

