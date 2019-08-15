Manoa Valley water outage caused by contractor, BWS says

The Board of Water Supply announced this afternoon that a contractor working in Manoa damaged a water line that feeds the reservoir that serves Manoa Valley.

The service interruption, which was reported at about 10 a.m. today, is affecting portions of Manoa Valley, and not just the Woodlawn area as was previously thought.

BWS spokesman Dymien Racoma said that crews were driving around searching for a water main break until noon. When they failed to find one, they went down a checklist and discovered the damaged line.

The above-ground reservoir has a capacity of 200,000 gallons.

Crews are working to establish bypasses to provide water service to the affected customers. Water pressure will be lower than normal, BWS said.

Roving water wagons have been deployed. To request a water wagon, call BWS at 748-5000, extension 1.

Customers in the area should use water sparingly for essential needs such as cooking, cleaning and sanitary needs.

A spokesman for BWS said he did not have an estimate on how many customers were affected.