Coming soon: Limited edition pumpkin spice flavored Spam

With the arrival of fall, consumers can look forward to a variety of pumpkin spice flavored items from donuts and lattes to oatmeal. Luncheon meat is no exception.

For the first time ever, Hormel is jumping on the pumpkin spice bandwagon by rolling out Spam Pumpkin Spice for a limited time in the U.S.

The pumpkin spice flavored luncheon meat will be sold at walmart.com and spam.com for a limited time starting Sept. 23.

“True to the brand’s roots, SPAM Pumpkin spice combines deliciousness with creativity, allowing the latest variety to be incorporated into a number of dishes, from on-trend brunch recipes to an easy, pick me-up snack,” a Spam spokesperson wrote in an email to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser.

Hawaii ranks as the largest consumer of Spam products in the nation followed by Alabama, Arkansas and Alaska. Hawaii consumes over 7 million cans of Spam products every year.

Hawaii takes its Spam seriously that even some grocery stores such as Walmart prevent theft of the popular luncheon meat by locking them behind anti-theft boxes.

The price of Spam Pumpkin Spice has yet to be determined.

A 12-ounce can of Spam typically costs about $2.50 at Walmart.