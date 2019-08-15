Section of Piikoi Street closed due to oil spill

A section of Piikoi Street has been closed after an oil spill this morning.
Police closed all lanes of Piikoi Street from Kapiolani Boulevard to Rycroft Street around 11:20 a.m.
Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.
