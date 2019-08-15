Corrections

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.

>> Elisa Yadao’s last name was misspelled in an “On the Move” item on Page B4 Wednesday.

>> There is one lifeguard at Laniakea Beach. Information in a story on Page A1 Wednesday was inaccurate.