Parental Advisory: ‘The Angry Birds Movie 2’

“THE ANGRY BIRDS MOVIE 2”

>> Rated: PG for rude humor and action.

>> What it’s about: The sequel to the “The Angry Birds Movie” sees frenemies from Bird and Piggy Island team up to save their homes from an invading eagle. The complications in the plot are “ludicrous, but the movie navigates them with cheek and verve, and the jokes land with surprising consistency,” says Justin Chang of the Los Angeles Times.

>> The kid attractor factor: The animated fun and silly characters.

>> Good lessons/bad lessons: We’re better and stronger when we work together.

>> Violence: Some chase scenes and perilous situations.

>> Language: No swearing, but some bathroom humor.

>> Sexuality: A few shots of Leonard the pig’s behind, references to dating and relationships.

>> Drugs: None.

>> Parents advisory: Family fun for all ages, but a few jokes will go over kids’ heads.